AmTrykes given away at annual car show

Members of Mountain Metro AMBUCS and Sweet Temptationz Car Club donated AmTryke therapeutic tricycles to children and adults at the 6th Annual Trykes N Tread Car Show at the Great Plains Coliseum on Saturday.

Mountain Metro AMBUCS is a non-profit, civic organization with a mission to help people who have disabilities to achieve mobility, according to Aimee Carter, a club member and local physical therapist.

The proceeds from the car show go toward purchasing AmTrykes for various individuals, ranging from disabled children to wounded warriors, who travel from across the state of Oklahoma.

Historically, over 3,000 people have attended the two-day car show, which features over 200 vehicles, various vendors, AmTryke presentations and car give-aways, among other activities.

Carter estimated that Mountain Metro AMBUCS and Sweet Temptationz Car Club will be giving away at least 13 tykes, which are worth a total of $13,000-$15,000, at this year's show.

At the tryke presentation on Saturday, Carter announced the AmTryke recipients, including Barbara Stroud of Elgin Public Schools; Jo Bledsoe of Eisenhower Middle School; Moses Rodriquez, a U.S. veteran; Nathan Short, a wounded warrior; and Cheyenne Maldonado, a student at Grandfield High School.

Carter said the nerves she initially experienced upon taking the mic in front of the audience dissipated once she witnessed the people's reactions.

"I look out in the crowd, and I see people crying. I see people paying attention," she said. "It makes me feel good that we have people that care about others. It's a very rewarding and humbling experience."

Bledsoe, a special education teacher who received two trykes for Eisenhower Middle School, said about 90 students will take turns riding the trykes throughout the school day.

"We have so many students who need strength in their legs and in their arms, and they're not like all the other children," Bledsoe said. "They struggle because they feel so different, and this gives them some normalcy."

Carter also surprised the crowd with an additional donation to a man who became disabled after contracting the West Nile virus from a mosquito bite.

"Danny doesn't know it, but we're giving him this bike today," she said.

Danny expressed his appreciation by hugging Carter before riding the tryke around the arena.

Carter concluded the AmTryke presentation by recognizing the sponsorships of Sonic, T&G Construction, Wind River Harley Davidson and Classic Chevrolet, among numerous others, who made the donations possible.

"Thank you for helping us change lives. We can't do this without you," she said.

Volunteers at the car show included Carter's students from the PTA Program at Caddo Kiowa Technology Center.

One such volunteer is Britton Murphree, a 23-year-old student who graduates from the program in May.