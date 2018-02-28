Alzheimer’s caregiver workshop March 15

Due to last week's winter storm, the Alzheimer's/dementia caregiver training workshop has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Southwest Center of Healthy Aging, 3811 W. Gore, Suite 1.

Fee for the course is $25. Seating is limited and registration is required. To register call 699-3976 or 844-692-6188.

The workshop provides an overview of information on dementia and care giving for anyone providing assistance to an adult with dementia. Instructors will explain the types of dementia as well as communication techniques and ways to continue independence and self-esteem for the person with dementia.