Alien from Titan will make full appearance

With the snap of his fingers, Thanos will mesmerize millions of theater goers tonight the culmination of a decade of movies and anticipation.

The purple-skinned alien from Titan has been a mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his cameo appearance in a post-credits stinger in 2012's "The Avengers," but will finally make his full appearance in "The Avengers: Infinity War" the first of a two-part adventure, which pits every hero from the MCU against the greatest threat in comics. Most movie-going audiences don't know much about Thanos beyond his appearances in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron," but he's all too familiar for comic book readers many of whom have waited most of their lives to see one of the industry's greatest villains brought to life on the big screen.

"It's finally here," said Greg Edwards, co-owner of Carolina Comics. "This is the big pay off what we've waiting for all this time."

Edwards, who owns Carolina Comics with his wife, Karen Edwards, said the hype has been building long before the first trailer premiered last year. Many longtime fans have already purchased their tickets either for tonight's premier or for one of Friday's screenings even if it means they have to take off from work. "Star Wars" fans waited more than 30 years to see Luke Skywalker return in "The Last Jedi." Marvel Comics fans have waited 45 years since his first appearance in "Iron Man" in 1973.

"I always had hope that we would make it to this point," Edwards said. "It's Thanos, you have to do him right."