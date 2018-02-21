Airport Road closed between Gore, Cache Road

As of now, Airport Road will be closed between Cache Road and Gore Boulevard for approximately 120 days, Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne announced at Tuesday's Comanche County commissioners' meeting.

The closure is for the construction of a new bridge, Hawthorne said. The weight limit on the old bridge had been lowered to 5 tons, putting it off-limits to Cache school buses. It will be replaced with a bigger, two-lane concrete bridge that will better accommodate water flow because it's over Boulder Creek, a tributary of Blue Beaver Creek that's prone to flooding.

Parkinson Foundation walk-run signup

In other announcements, Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales said Rob Rooker and two other volunteers will be in the jury holding room of the Comanche County Courthouse from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday to sign up walkers for the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma's fundraising walk/run on April 14 in Cameron University's Bentley Gardens.

Morales also said 24 trials were originally scheduled for the three-week jury docket that concluded Friday, and 14 of them went to the jury. He told commissioners he heard lots of compliments from jurors on courthouse security and they said they felt safe while they were serving.

Assessor's office gets perfect score

Hawthorne congratulated Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards on getting a perfect score of 275 on an Oklahoma Tax Commission audit. Only four of Oklahoma's 77 counties received a perfect score, and this was the first time Comanche County has done so.

Livestock show begins Monday

Comanche County Fairgrounds Executive Director Richard Pool reminded everyone that the Comanche County Livestock Show will start Monday and there will be an awards luncheon on March 2. In conjunction with the show, the Comanche County 4-H Booster Club will have its loaded baked potato dinner on Tuesday as its annual fundraiser.

Communications tower planned

In regular business, Comanche County commissioners approved an agreement for Eco-Site LLC to construct a communications tower on a county easement on the property of Jeffrey D. and Aileen Sadler's property, with the stipulations that it does not interfere with any facilities of the county located within the easement and Eco-Site LLC indemnifies the county from any and all claims.

Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said the tower will be on the far west side of the Sadlers' property in the vicinity of Southwest 40th and Lee Boulevard.

Farm Bureau Week

Commissioners approved their annual proclamation designating Feb. 18-24 as "Farm Bureau Week" in Comanche County. Kerry Givens, chairman of Comanche County Farm Bureau, brought with him members of the local chapter of Young Farmers and Ranchers as well as Farm Bureau's women's committee. He expressed appreciation to county commissioners for what they do, and Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner in turn thanked Farm Bureau for what they do for the youth in the county.