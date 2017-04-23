Airport projects will benefit its tenants

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport has begun working on projects that its general aviation tenants say will make the airport more attractive to them.

Sean Fortenbaugh, chairman of the general aviation committee of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, said his committee has talked to airport tenants and met several times on a list of suggested improvements that could be made, with projects ranging from self-service fueling capability to T-hangar upgrades.

Airport administrators met with the airport's general aviation tenants in February as part of their plan to focus on upgrades that benefit those who use the airport the most. The airport has been its own fixed base operator since October and as part of the effort to convert operations, Airport Manager Barbara McNally said administrators wanted to meet with the general aviation side of the aviation complex for discussions on what could be done better.

While the airport already had been considering projects such as a wash rack for aircraft and a self-fueling station, the airport's pilots had some other ideas.

Fortenbaugh, a pilot himself, said general aviation tenants are keenly interested in fuel: the concept of a self-service pump as well as cheaper fuel prices. He said some pilots say the airport's fuel is too expensive, although he and others don't agree.

Fortenbaugh said while fuel can be less expensive at other airports that are 30 minutes to an hour away, in flying time, those airports also have automated systems that don't require employees.

"No overhead," he said of a cost factor that has to be considered in Lawton's fueling equation.

McNally said her staff checks air fuel prices once a week and adjusts accordingly, keeping Lawton's price in a mid-range between most and least expensive. She said while fuel prices are $1 more south of the Red River, they are a $1 cheaper in Hinton.

But a local adjustment might be possible if the airport tackles another project that has the interest of the general aviation community: a self-fueling station. McNally has said a self-fueling station would benefit local pilots while acting as a lure for other aircraft that are passing Lawton. Now the airport staff closes its fueling center at 8 p.m., an early closing time in the summer months, local pilots have said.

Fortenbaugh said a self-service station would be a capital investment of $100,000, but the general aviation committee still is looking at the idea to see if it is feasible. McNally said while her staff now gets only two or three after-hour calls for fuel service, that market could greatly increase if Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport marketed itself as a facility that has self-serve fuel.

"We'd get more transit traffic after hours," she said, adding that the self-service equipment would pay for itself by the customers it attracts, once the airport paid off the system.