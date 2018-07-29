Airport officials will look for funding for upgrades

Officials with Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport will be searching for funding options as they begin finalizing plans for a $10.5 million upgrade to the airport terminal.

Tenants who work in the terminal met with an architect and design engineers last week for a final workshop on the modernization plan that will affect almost every area of the terminal when it is completed. Airport Manager Barbara McNally said the point of the meeting was to explain the project to tenants and solicit comments from those who actually work there because the upgrades will affect most of them, to include the airport staff itself but also car rental companies, American Eagle, the Military Welcome Center and Transportation Security Administration (TSA), among others.