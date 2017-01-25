Air ambulance service to lease airport hangar

An agreement with a local air ambulance service to lease a hanger at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport will help generate revenue.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the airport's governing board, agreed Tuesday to lease space in Hangar 5 to Survival Flight, an air ambulance service. Survival Flight has a Bell helicopter that is based on the roof of Comanche County Memorial Hospital but wants space in Hangar 5 to serve as office space, to store equipment and to provide aviation storage space in the event of inclement weather and when maintenance is necessary, airport officials said. The firm will pay $325 per month for the space, income the airport needs, officials said.

Airport Director Barbara McNally, responding to authority member concerns about spacing limitations, said there is adequate space in the hangar to lease to Survival Flight and still have room for others.

"There is still a lot of space," she said, noting she has talked to the Economic Development Center at Great Plains Technology Center about exploring options to lease space to additional businesses.

One business already might be interested.

McNally said Martin Bohn, owner of Cobra Kai, said he may be interested in leasing space at Lawton. Bohn, owner of a flight institute based at Kickapoo Airport in Wichita Falls, Texas, isn't a new name to the airport authority.

Late last year, Bohn and his Cobra Kai offered to become the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) after LaSill Aviation canceled its lease, saying the airport's decision to ban heavy aircraft from landing had reduced its income so dramatically it was no longer economically feasible to operate. LaSill wanted to assign the remainder of its lease to Cobra Kai, but Bohn and the airport could not come to agreement on operating conditions.

Bohn had planned to assume FBO operations, but also discussed plans for other business opportunities, including a flight school, an air salvage operation and either a jet maintenance facility or a military training flight school with the Air National Guard. McNally said Bohn recently indicated he still was interested in some of those business opportunities and would submit a proposal to her by the end of the week.

After failing to reach agreement on lease terms, the airport became its own FBO in October, handling activities such as refueling for the aircraft that land at the airport. McNally said the entity was designed to be self-supporting, meaning the revenues it draws from the services it provides will cover operating expenses. She said while expenditures were a little higher than expected in the last month, the FBO is pulling its own weight.

"We're doing OK over there," she said, adding that selling fuel to large military flights will bump up revenues.