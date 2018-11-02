Aggies tailgate for homecoming

Cameron University students, faculty and alumni tailgated and cooked out 1900s style before filling the stands of the Aggie Gym for the basketball games and an Aggie Fairytale Homecoming on Saturday afternoon.

During the Tailgate and Chuck Wagon Cookout, people bundled up in coats outside Cameron Village to fill up their plates with beans, chili, stew, cornbread and cobbler.

Students from the Aggie Club and the Department of Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences, as well as alumni, volunteered to prepare the old-fashioned meal.

To keep warm, some people stood next to the cooking fire pit, while others sat at tables inside a tent, where 20-year-old Dannie Carson, a current student and Lawton native, sang and played the guitar.

This year's chuck wagon was called a "cookout" instead of a "cook-off" because there was not an open contest for the best food like there has been in previous years, according to Leon Fischer, an alumnus who retired last year after teaching and serving as the agricultural department chair for a combined 26 years.

Although attendance was down this year because of the cold weather, senior Ashton Langford, president of Aggie Club, said the camaraderie remained the same.

Cooking food alongside other Aggie Club members helped her get to know them better, she added.

"Aggie Club is like a big family. ... This helps us grow closer," she said.

For some students, the cookout was a chance to eat a different type of meal, a meal that's not microwavable or from a fast food restaurant. Langford said she enjoyed serving her fellow Aggies.