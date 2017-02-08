Ag economist makes case for price protection

An ag economist speaking at the Cattle Trails Wheat & Stocker Conference on Tuesday strongly encouraged producers to get price protection because of all the "what ifs" and uncertainties out there.

Trent Milacek is the northwest area ag economics specialist in Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service's Enid office. He asked attendees who have price protection why they do, and replied "good answer" when a respondent told him, "So I can sleep." Others said they do it to keep their bankers off their backs.

Despite having numerous graphs showing where 10- and 20-day price averages have been crisscrossing and how they stack up against the 100-day rolling average on diverse sectors of the cattle and wheat markets, Milacek was honest about admitting he doesn't know what's going to happen.

His graphs did lead him to the conclusion that wheat and cattle markets are nearing a change. Unfortunately, they're coming off recent high prices.

Wheat growers had a golden opportunity recently to sell for more than $5.60 a bushel. It's below that now, and Milacek doesn't foresee it going back up there anytime soon. Still, he grants that today's wheat price isn't too bad for those who've got bills to pay.

His other conclusions are that drought dominates trade, and outside markets will give marketing opportunities.

Milacek ran down a list of major market factors on the international scene. People still want to eat beef, so beef demand is good. The U.S. has access to a new market, China.

"And that's going to be an important one. I think that's part of the reason why markets have found a little bit of strength through the summertime Ö but the net benefit of that is still yet to be known. It's going to take maybe several more years to realize the full benefit of that," he said.

(Later in the session, a member of the audience said that if China won't pressure North Korea to stop pursuing intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads, one of the options President Trump has is to freeze all U.S. funds to China. Will that cause U.S. beef trade to go through the floor, he asked, and Milacek admitted it's something to be concerned about, but he just doesn't know how to answer that.)

To the south, the United States has banned the importation of fresh beef from Brazil over safety concerns. To the west, Japan has imposed emergency tariffs of up to 50 percent on frozen beef, mainly from the United States, which Milacek said possibly could have been prevented had the United States gone along with the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Drought is another consideration. After a four-year drought from 2010-2014, the Southern Plains has had plentiful rainfall for the past three growing seasons. It's a different story in the Northern Plains, where the spring wheat was a disaster. That could, and did, increase prices for growers in this area, but that's now waning.

"All these different little things move the market. All these things push prices up and down. We have to be cognizant of what's going on out there, and we also have to realize that we don't know what's going to happen," Milacek said.