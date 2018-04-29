ADA modernization team seeks ‘quick wins’ on goals

Two of the six modernization priorities that Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley set forth last October directly affect Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.

No. 1 is long-range precision fire support capability, and that's the Field Artillery (FA) branch. No. 5 calls for better defenses against missiles and drones, and that's Air Defense Artillery (ADA).

When Brig. Gen. Stephen Maranian was asked in a recent interview how it felt for his branch to top the list, he replied that any one of the six could have been No. 1.

His ADA counterpart, Brig. Gen. Randall McIntire, says he "absolutely would agree with that."

McIntire said it's less about the order and more about having a combined arms approach to the future.

"It's a total package Ö Everybody has a piece of the pie here to make it work, from a combined arms approach," he explained.

"All six priorities are critical in our ability to win in a near-peer adversary fight," said the ADA School commandant and chief of the ADA branch. "We have spent the last 15-plus years focused on fighting wars of insurgency and terrorism while our adversaries have made improvements in their own capabilities. This has resulted in loss of significant overmatch that we had long maintained since World War II.

"To regain that dominance the Army chose to focus on the six priorities," McIntire said.

"I think it's fantastic that Fort Sill's got two of the six priorities, and I often remind myself, 'how would you like to not be one of the priorities?' Because it is a big Army," he pointed out.

When Milley first laid out his priorities, he stressed the importance of the first four, but when he came to the fifth, he said, "All that doesn't matter if you're dead. And that's why we need air defense."

McIntire and Maranian have each been named directors of cross functional teams (CFTs) for their respective branches. The goal of these teams is to speed up the Army acquisition process and get new technologies from the development stage into the hands of soldiers as fast as possible.

"Really, what we're all about, from a mission standpoint, Ö we use the word 'drive.' 'The Air Missile Defense CFT will drive the Army's modernization priorities by rapidly integrating and synchronizing the requirements, the development process, the acquisition process and the resources to deliver capabilities into the hands of the warfighter.' That's what we're about," McIntire said.

Within weeks after Milley's rollout of the priorities at the Association of the United States Army's Eisenhower Luncheon, the CFT directors met with senior Army leaders to learn their intent and get some guidance on how to proceed. They formulated what their approach would be and what the expectations were before bringing in the rest of the CFT members.

Although there are six priorities, there are actually eight cross functional teams dealing with Army modernizations. That's because two categories were subdivided. There's a core team of sorts working with all eight. McIntire said core team members range from programming to contracting to testing.

"And the beauty of the core members is the reach-back capability they have into their parent organizations, but I've had great team members that come from all across the Army," he said.

His CFT spent a few days reviewing the entire air and missile defense portfolio.

"Our approach was, what can we do to get some quick wins? While still looking out at the future, but there are certainly things that needed to get jump-started, that needed a little bit more hands-on work to them," McIntire said.

Each CFT is a little bit different. Some are looking 10-12 years out. The Air and Missile Defense CFT is, too, but it's also a pilot program.

"So our expectations were, what can you do in 6-8 months in a pilot program? We chose to fix a couple of things that were just on the verge of needing a little extra attention," he said.