Active shooter situational training class scheduled

With the rash of mass shooting incidents in America over the past decade, the Lawton Police Department is hosting a class to train people what to do in an active shooter situation.

The class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Great Plains Technology Center, Building 100 Auditorium. The class is free to the public. Sgt. Stephanie Crawford with the Lawton Police Department is helping put on the class and said those interested should call GPTC to reserve a spot. More than 25 people have signed up for the class thus far.