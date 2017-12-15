Action to rezone follows launch of construction of city's new safety facility

A City of Lawton facility that already has broken ground east of downtown received some of its correct zoning Thursday, bringing the building and its uses into compliance with city code.

While members of the City Planning Commission only made a recommendation on changing the zoning on the lot that is home to the new public safety facility, they are the final word on the Use Permitted on Review request that covers the new city jail.

The tract that stretches from East Gore Boulevard to Southwest B Avenue, between Railroad and Larrance streets, will be the home to the public safety facility that will house Lawton Police Department and the city jail, Lawton Municipal Court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station. The 5.2-acre tract (which is part of a 10.35-acre parcel owned by the city since 2006) now holds industrial zoning (I-3 Light Industrial District and I-4 Heavy Industrial District), fitting for a site that is located in an industrial park and one that used to house a railroad yard.

Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said while the existing zoning matches nearby property, three uses proposed for the northern half of the acreage are uses more appropriate for a P-F Public Facilities District, the reason the City of Lawton initiated the rezoning request. The fourth use a city jail is equivalent to a correctional facility, which is a use allowed in P-F districts under a Use Permitted on Review (UPOR), a zoning designation that requires the applicant to come to the planning commission with a request, a specific use and a binding site plan to get permission for that use and only that use.

In this case, it is the City of Lawton proposing to place a 100-bed city jail on the southern end of the three-story, 112,000-square-foot public safety building. The "binding" designation means the city cannot significantly change the use cited in the UPOR without returning to the planning commission with a new binding site plan proposal. Because UPORs are a power reserved to the planning commission, Thursday's decision to grant the request does not need council approval. But, the site does need P-F zoning before the UPOR can be applied.

Rogalski said the rezoning request was delayed until the city had actual construction plans for the site.