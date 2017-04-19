A for Action

The Celebration! assembly Lawton Public Schools' annual event to recognize and honor all those who contribute to excellence in the district filled Central Middle School auditorium Tuesday night.

Faculty, staff and community members and students came to honor this year's 10 LPS Champions of Children, one individual and an organization as LPS Friends of Education and to learn who was selected as Teacher of the Year from seven finalists and Rookie of the Year from 15 finalists all creative, innovative and excellent teachers.

Special education teachers took both top awards Eisenhower High Special Education Department Chairperson Lori Siltman was named Teacher of the Year and Pat Henry Elementary Special Education Teacher Maris Ferreira was named Rookie of the Year.

Siltman curtsied amid the audience's laughter when presented with a "scepter" a rod with an apple on top from Charles Kirchen, last year's Teacher of the Year. The scepter is sure to be seen again in future years.

Besides being chairperson of Ike's Special Education Department, Siltman teaches Oklahoma History and U.S. Government and manages the school's resource room. Her dedication to special education extends to outside the classroom where she is a member of the Learning Disability Association of Oklahoma and part of the Great Plains Transition Team, which helps those with disabilities.

Influenced by her mother who was a teacher, she become a teacher herself.

Siltman said she decided to go into special education because, "I always found myself having a heart for students that struggled. And an opportunity presented itself when we moved back to Oklahoma to become part of Lawton Public Schools and special education."

'I serve kids'

As soon as she accepted that position, she knew she was in the right place.

Her philosophy and what makes her unique in how she teaches consists of building a relationship with each student, making them feel safe and building trust, which makes all the difference, she said.

"I serve kids ... that have emotional problems and need a safe place to deescalate themselves, but I also serve kids in the general (education) setting that need extra time or a quiet place."

When a student needs any of those things that go to what is know as the MALL, which is the "maximum achievement learning lab, but they like to say 'most awesome learning lady,'" she said and then laughed.