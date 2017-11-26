You are here

Accident sends 1 person to hospital

Sun, 11/26/2017 - 2:57am Staff

A two-vehicle collision on Rogers Lane sent one person to the hospital shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday. 

Lawton Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer, said a Ford pickup was headed westbound on Rogers Lane near Northwest 26th Street when a mattress flew off its back end.

The driver of the truck was attempting to move from the right lane to the left lane in order to do a U-turn and retrieve the mattress, but as the driver was changing lanes, a Hyundai car rear-ended the truck, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said one person was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor lacerations.

