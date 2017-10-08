AAA offers school zone tips for drivers

City buses and local school buses will rev up their engines and make early-morning rounds to pick up students on Friday, the first day of class for Lawton Public Schools.

To prevent tragedies, Chuck Mai, a spokesperson for Oklahoma AAA, recommends drivers take note of the following seven life-saving tips:

1. Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. Adding just 10 mph to speed in a crash can make a huge difference even the difference between life and death.

2. Eliminate distractions. Children often cross the road unexpectedly and may emerge suddenly from between two parked cars. Research reveals that taking one's eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles one's chances of crashing. Put down the phone.

3. Reverse responsibility. Every vehicle has blind spots. Check for children on the sidewalk, driveway and around the vehicle before backing up slowly. Teach children to never play in, under or around vehicles even those that are parked.

4. Brake for buses. It may be tempting to drive around a stopped bus, but the action is not only dangerous, but it is also illegal, regardless of the direction from which a vehicle is approaching the bus.

5. Talk to teens. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, and more than one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Find additional evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.