4-vehicle wreck snarls traffic in city

A 4-vehicle wreck on Northwest Rogers Lane tied up on-ramp traffic to Sheridan Road Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the eastbound on-ramp to Rogers Lane from Sheridan Road, said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton police information officer.

It happened when a Nissan Frontier was rear-ended by a Ford Focus during its approach to the expressway, Jenkins said. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu approaching Rogers Lane noticed the wreck and stopped on the on-ramp as well, only to be rear-ended by a Chrysler 200.