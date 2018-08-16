You are here

Home » News » Local » 4 charged in drug bust that netted just under 5 pounds of meth, drugs

4 charged in drug bust that netted just under 5 pounds of meth, drugs

Thu, 08/16/2018 - 4:19am Scott Rains

Four people taken into custody during a Friday morning search warrant execution that netted just under 5 pounds of methamphetamine have been charged with several crimes.

The quartet each made initial appearances in Comanche County District Court Wednesday where felony charges were filed: 

• Matthew J. Wertz, 34, Cache, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled dangerous substances and drug trafficking, $50,000 bond.

