330 Sill soldiers welcomed home after deployment

Fort Sill welcomed back 330 soldiers of the "Mission Ready Battalion" at a homecoming ceremony here Saturday.

Uncasing the colors to mark the safe return of 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery from a nine-month deployment to South Korea were Lt. Col. Matthew Winters and Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Zoker.

Col. Steven Carpenter, commander of 75th Field Artillery Brigade, said that while deployed in support of the last remaining, permanently forward-stationed fighting force in the U.S. Army, the soldiers wielded the Eighth Army's all-weather surface-to-surface destruction weapon system of choice between 30 and 330 kilometers.

"You confidently did your part to deter aggression, maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and assure our regional partners in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim. Mission Ready soldiers, for the last nine months you've been the tip of the spear for the Diamond Brigade. Thank you for what you have done for our nation, and thank you for what you continue to do for our Army," Carpenter said, adding his thanks to the soldiers' families for the many hardships and sacrificed they have made.

"Our families feel the burden of deployments as much as those who go into harm's way. They are truly the heroes here today," he said.

The battalion commander met up with his wife, Claudia, and their two children, Noah, 12, and Lana, 8, as soon as the ceremony was over, but he took time to share these thoughts:

"The soldiers of the battalion did an awesome job over there. They set the success for many of the operations that are ongoing right now. The flexible response option that the National Command Authority just recently executed over there in Korea, this unit was the one that set the groundwork for that. We've been doing it since the inauguration, and it was successfully executed by another battalion, as we transitioned out.

"So they've done awesome. Multiple, multiple awards. Great individual and group efforts. I could not be prouder of what the soldiers have accomplished over the last nine months," Winters said.

Many families were here to greet soldiers returning from their first deployment. One family who drove here from Slidell, La., were introducing their daughter, Lt. Kelsey Shelton, to a valuable addition to their family that they gained on the day her plane flew out Oct. 11, 2016. Coast Guard veteran Michael Shelton and his wife, Jane, brought his service dog, Lily. She's a beagle and rat terrier mix.