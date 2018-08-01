3 new council members take oath

Lawton's City Council gained three new members Monday, which also marked the beginning of a new term for the city's governing body.

Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Givens-Johnson and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren took their statutory and constitutional oaths of office from Municipal Judge Nathan just before they took their new seats. The three replaced incumbents Cherry Phillips, V. Gay . F. McGahee and Doug Wells in those posts after winning elections in 2017.

The new members won't have much free time before they immerse themselves in city business. The first council meeting of 2018 will begin at 6 p.m. today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall.

Warren and Givens-Johnson both thanked voters for electing them to office.

Warren, who returns to his Ward 8 seat after losing it to Wells in 2008, referenced that previous tenure, thanking Ward 8 residents for giving him "the opportunity to serve again."

"Let's get it done," he said.