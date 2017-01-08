3 council members file for election

Three City Council incumbents filed for re-election Monday on the first day of municipal filings at the Comanche County Election Board.

Ward 6 incumbent Cherry Phillips, Ward 7 incumbent V. Gay F. McGahee and Ward 8 Incumbent Doug Wells all filed for election Monday, as did Sean Fortenbaugh, who will be a candidate for the Ward 6 seat. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Phillips, 75, of 6931 Eisenhower Drive, is seeking her second term. Fortenbaugh, 50, of 817 Thornbury, was her opponent in the 2014 general election after both advanced from the municipal primary. Fortenbaugh is a small businessman.

McGahee, 52, of 1606 Oklahoma Drive, is seeking her first full term as the Ward 7 council representative after winning a special election in 2015 to fill the unexpired term of Stanley Haywood. Haywood died in September 2015.

Wells, 75, of 1603 NW Horton Blvd., is seeking his last term because of term limits imposed by the city charter.

Residents who want to seek election to the City Council should file their declarations of candidacy at the Comanche County Election Board in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th Street and C Avenue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There is no filing fee and offices are nonpartisan. Under the city charter, a qualified candidate must be a registered voter at an address within that ward for at least six months prior to filing a declaration of candidacy.

Ward 6 stretches from Rogers Lane to West Lee Boulevard, Northwest/Southwest 67th Street to 112th Street. It includes Precincts 1, 42, 50 and part of 9.

Ward 7 is essentially Lawton south of West/East Lee Boulevard, stretching from the city's western limits to Southeast 45th Street, but it includes an area north of West Lee Boulevard from South 11th Street to Interstate 44 and north through the Carver Addition. It includes Precincts 11, 25, 26, 29, 43, 45 and part of 32.