2nd Street Project wins award from association

The City of Lawton, in collaboration with T&G Construction and Olsson Associates, will be honored as runner-up in an annual competition sponsored by the Oklahoma Asphalt Pavement Association.

Lawton was named in the 2017 Best "City, Co, BIA or St Hwy" category for the third phase of the Second Street Enhancement Project. The award will be given at the 46th Annual OAPA Awards in February. Lawton placed in one of seven categories that recognized 14 honorees statewide.

The City of Lawton Engineering Department, headed by George Hennessee, received word of the accomplishment in December. Billy Tramel served as project engineer on behalf of the city for the project.

Comprehensive entryway improvement

The Second Street Enhancement Project upgraded the entryway to Lawton by replacing five traffic lanes, installing new irrigation systems for the upkeep of surrounding greenery, and upgrading the area storm water system. The roadway also contains new traffic light assemblies and high efficiency street lights. Concrete decorative pavement at major intersections of the project emulate the Wichita Mountains.

The nine-year project was funded by Capital Improvement Plan dollars and grant money from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Community Development Block Grants Entitlement program.