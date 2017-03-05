2nd Street complete

City of Lawton officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the completion of the 2nd Street enhancement project.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and Ferris.

The 2nd Street enhancement project was completed in three phases between 2008 and 2017, with the latest phase focused on Northwest 2nd Street between Columbia and Ferris. City engineers say the project phases were executed by three contractors: RCJ Construction, Rudy Construction and T&G Construction, which is in charge of the latest phase.

Second Street serves as the main entrance to Lawton's downtown area off southbound Interstate 44, and to Elmer Thomas Park, the Museum of the Great Plains, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, the downtown shopping district and hotel accommodations. The project has included reworking the street, and the impression of brick inlay at each of the street intersections is a representation of the Wichita Mountains, an important landmark for Lawton.

In addition, the enhancement project has provided sidewalks that allow residents and visitors to walk from Lawton Central Mall to Elmer Thomas Park, lighting and landscaping.