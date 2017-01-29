2 murder trials on court docket

The first of two murder trials in Comanche County District Court for the January-February jury docket begins Monday.

The trial of Roy L. White Jr. begins Monday in the courtroom of District Judge Gerald Neuwirth. White, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 3, 2015, death of Donald W. Brewer Jr., 30. Brewer's body was found in a room at the Super 9 Motel, 1201 Cache Road, after a person told police, who were in the area on another call, that there had been a shooting a block away at the motel. Police then found Brewer's body and discovered he had been killed by a gunshot.

A man was seen running from the motel, and White was arrested near the intersection of Northwest Parkview Boulevard and Oak Avenue. Officers backtracked the route that White would have run after leaving the motel, according to court documents. The officers found a backpack on the ground that contained a large quantity of marijuana and a hoodie sweatshirt that resembled the hoodie the suspect was seen wearing. A handgun was also found inside the backpack, according to court documents.

Assistant District Attorney Jordan Cabelka will represent in the state in the case. White is represented by Oklahoma City attorney Jim Berry.

The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case. If convicted, White could be sentenced to life in prison without parole or life with the possibility of parole.

Haynes trial Feb. 6

The trial of Herbert Haynes is set for Feb. 6, also in Neuwirth's courtroom. Haynes, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 22, 2014, death of his wife, Irene Hayes. The victim was found stabbed to death inside a room at the Budget Inn, 1411 Cache Road. The victim had reportedly called a daughter just minutes beforehand because she and her husband were arguing, according to court documents.

Police saw the suspect at the scene covered with blood and leaving the room where his wife died, but he later alleged he stabbed his wife in self-defense. A medical examiner identified what appeared to be defensive wounds on the victim's hands.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is representing the state in the case. Haynes is represented by Oklahoma City attorney Albert J. Hoch Jr.

If convicted, Haynes could receive a sentence from 10 years to life in prison.