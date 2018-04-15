‘Work out’ for kids means they can play

Between 200 and 250 kids with smiling faces and loads of energy crowded the YMCA gym for Healthy Kids Day, a national initiative to improve children's well-being, on Saturday.

The children played in bounce houses, won prizes, made new friends including the tooth fairy and learned how to pursue a healthy lifestyle from three local businesses, Dr. Wavel L. Wells Pediatric Dentistry, Chambers Chiropractic & Wellness and BancFirst.

John Veal III, healthy living director at the Y, said for children, staying fit doesn't necessarily entail "working out."

"It means for you (a child) to play," Veal said.

Veal brought his four children Colin Gabriel, 14; Brooklyn Gabriel, 12; Gracie Veal, 10; and Kenyon Gabriel, 10 to play at Healthy Kids Day.

Brooklyn Gabriel, a seventh-grader at MacArthur Middle School, sat at the entrance of the bounce houses and lifted the smaller kids into the bounce house.

"It's fun to help the kids," she said.

Colin Gabriel, an eighth-grader at MacArthur Middle School, said he enjoyed the "race house" the most.

"It's basically an obstacle course made in a bounce house. It's a two-player (race)," he said.

Richelle Tosspon watched her two children, 8-year-old Lucia Tosspon and 5-year-old Audo Tosspon, race each other.

Lucia Tosspon said she won the race against her brother. Her strategy was jumping over the barriers, rather than running into them like her brother did.

Richelle Tosspon said they are members of the Y, but Saturday was their first time to go to Healthy Kids Day.

"It's important that they're (the children are) active and get to meet other people, and the YMCA brings the whole community together," she said.