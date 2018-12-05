‘Queens’ have tea with Ike Elementary students

Kindergartners at Eisenhower Elementary School held hand-colored, paper crowns in their hands as they awaited for their "queens" to arrive on Friday morning during Tea with the Queen.

Andrea Cotton, the kindergarten teacher, said the "queens" are the honored guests the mother figures.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers here," Cotton said. "And to all of you who stepped into the place of a mother."

Dressed for the occasion in a floppy hat and floral dress, Cotton said the tea gathering was essentially a "celebration of families" that is held each year around Mother's Day, giving children the opportunity to honor the mother figures in their lives.

After Cotton told the children they could find their loved ones in the room, Brittany White watched her her 6-year-old son, Xayden White, attempt to spot her in the crowd.

"It made me grateful seeing his excitement when he was looking for me and doing a double take when he saw me," she said. "It meant everything."

Her son walked up to her and handed her a crown he colored himself, then returned to the group of 55 kindergartners standing at the front of the room, ready to sing "Happiness."

"Happiness is coming home again," they sang in unison. After the song, they surprised their mothers and mother figures with red roses and other flowers.

Cotton read the book "Tea with the Queen" to the children, before introducing them to a special visitor who traveled a long way from home to see them "the queen," also known as Sohona Albin, the music teacher.

The queen, wearing a black wig, silver crown, pearl necklace and green velvet dress, told the kindergartners she took time out of her busy schedule to see them.