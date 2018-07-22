‘GoStudents’ help those who are in need in city

It can be hard at times to try to convince teenagers to do so much as get off the couch.

However, a group of 30 teens from across Oklahoma and Texas are gathered in Lawton this weekend to prove the stereotype doesn't always hold true.

In affiliation with the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma (BGCO) and M28 Ministry of Lawton, teens with the GoStudents program came to Southwest Oklahoma for what is being called the GoStudents Lawton Project. GoStudents is a program that seeks to help students not only spread the word of God, but also put the focus on those in need. The GoStudents Lawton Project is a weekend-long mission trip focused on ministry, and began with the students arriving on Friday at First Baptist of Lawton, where they will be staying until Tuesday.