‘Educated Plans for Children’ forum today

Today, parents and guardians are encouraged to attend the meeting "Educated Plans for Your Children," presented by the Indian Education Program of Lawton Public Schools.

The discussion will be from 4-6 p.m. in the John Shoemaker Education Center, located at 753 Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard.

The tribal consultation meeting is a part of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law in Dec. 2015.

For more information about the discussion, contact Pam Fodder, the coordinator of Indian education, at (580) 215-0255, ext. 2310.