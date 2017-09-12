‘American Sniper’ widow brings her message to town

The widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle brought a message of hope, loss, faith, pain, strength and renewal to an audience Friday in Lawton.

Taya Kyle was speaker for the Lawton Soccer Club's second annual fundraiser and recounted what she learned through her life with him and after dealing with his death.

Taya Kyle, herself a best-selling author with "American Wife," said she initially turned down requests for her to write her own book, just as her husband (a decorated Navy SEAL) had repeatedly rejected one until he decided he wanted to tell his story his way. She was dealing with his death and lawsuits, she told the crowd, and didn't want to take on a book. Finally she told her story to Jim DeFelice one of the authors of her husband's book.

"I emotional vomited on him for months," she said, but she wanted to write the book so that other people would know they don't have to work through everything by themselves.

"There is great power and healing in knowing that you're not alone," she said.

She grew up thinking that tears were a sign of weakness, so she held her emotions (as best she could, she said, with a scrappy streak). Now she's learned to let her tears go.

Everyone deals with loss and disappointment, she said. No matter how strong you try to be, sometimes it's just OK to admit that there is pain that doesn't disappear.

"Sometimes you just have to stop and say 'This hurts,'" she said.

She's leaned on her Christian faith, even though she's had to ask many questions, such as the prevalence of evil stoked by man's free will. She doesn't doubt that God can spread light through tragedy, but such tragedy as her husband's death who was killed not on the battlefield but on a shooting range in Texas after his retirement is still an evil.

"I would trade everything, every experience, every bit of light ... I would trade it all to have Chris back," she said. "I don't have that choice, but I do have a choice to keep looking for light."

Renewal, she said, is a process, not a destination. There is no point at which it's completed; sometimes it's like a revolving door with no exit, just a continuing series of attempts to push forward.