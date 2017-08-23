Youngsters encouraged to create art to enter in state's 'License to Educate' contest

Education-related artwork by pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade Oklahoma students is being sought for the state's License to Educate contest.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will be accepting original artwork through Sept. 22. The winning design, selected by Oklahomans in an online vote, will be used for a license plate. Proceeds from sale of the resulting license plates will be used to bolster teacher recruitment efforts in Oklahoma, said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

Rules and submission forms are available on the department's website, sde.ok.gov/sde/licensetoeducate. The guidelines, template and entry forms can be downloaded from the site. The completed artwork can be either submitted digitally through the website or mailed to: Oklahoma State Department of Education, Attn: License to Educate, 2500 North Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

If the entry is being mailed the envelope must be postmarked no later than Sept. 22.