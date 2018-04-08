WWII pilot comes home 74 years later

FLETCHER Sgt. Allen Chandler has finally come home nearly 74 years after he went missing in action in World War II.

Chandler, a Fletcher native, served in one of the most dangerous positions of the second World War a member of a B-17 bombing crew. The "flying fortresses" were a common sight in the skies over Europe. They were relied on to provide heavy bombardment of German infrastructure and troops and served as a great demoralizer of the enemy. But they were often sitting ducks ripe for attack from German fighters. Many went out, few returned. About 100,000 U.S. Army Air Corps crew members were either killed or captured during the war one of the highest attrition rates in the military.