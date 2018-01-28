WWII pilot, 99, shares realities of war with Vance AFB airmen

ENID Student pilots and their instructors at Vance Air Force Base recently had a chance to hear the realities of war, thanks to a visit by a veteran bomber pilot from World War II.

Ferman Miller, a 99-year-old retired major and veteran of bombing campaigns in Germany and Eastern Europe, was invited to address airmen of the 71st Flying Training Wing by Lt. Col. Brendan Voitik, a reserve instructor pilot with the 5th Flying Training Squadron, the Enid News & Eagle reported.

Voitik said he was introduced to Miller through a family member, and after hearing his stories was inspired to have Miller speak at the base.

"The stories I got to hear from him I just couldn't see keeping them to myself," Voitik said.

Junior officers filled the 8th Flying Training Squadron auditorium to hear Miller's experiences.

Col. Darrell Judy, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance, thanked Miller for coming to speak with the Vance airmen.

"It's an absolute honor to have you at the base to tell our young airmen here what you did," Judy said. "The work that was done by the Army Air Corps, and the brave work you did is the reason we have the freedom to be here today."

Miller, who was born more than a year before the First World War ended, enlisted in the Army and rose to the rank of first sergeant in an artillery unit by the time the Second World War started.