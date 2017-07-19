WWII memories take wing as jump school training gears up in Frederick

FREDERICK Some 23 students are participating in the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team's annual Summer Jump School being staged this week at the historic Frederick Army Air Field.

One of the students hails from Spain. Sergio Jurado Guillen previously served in his nation's GAR unit, which is also known as the Rural Antiterrorist Group (acronym with words reversed). He explained his decision to come to the United States and participate in the Summer Jump School in Frederick.

"I love World War II history and saw a documentary on the History Channel about vintage aircraft restorations," he said.

One of the featured restorations was the World War II Airborne Demonstration team's C-47 "Boogie Baby" which is used for the jumps during the school sessions.

Through his interpreter, fellow student Alexis Rivera, Guillen said there are some challenges he is facing during the course of the jump school but mostly due to the fact he is not a U.S. citizen. "But I'm honored I'm here serving in honor of the American World War II heroes," he said. "We have nothing like this back in Spain."

Guillen said he is looking forward to beginning the jump phase of the weeklong program on Thursday following parachuting lessons that ended Tuesday followed by written and performance-based testing today.

"I hope to gain from this experience, that I can return home to my family and friends and recommend they and others in my home country come to America to attend this jump school," Guillen said.

First Sgt. Kevin Ouellette of the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team outlined the parachuting portion of the school's program. He said students are led on exercises for downing the parachute and the landing fall, which is considered the most critical skill of that phase. He said various cardinal "in-flight" rules are taught including jump commands and emergency procedures, along with Federal Aviation Administration regulations regarding use of parachutes."

"They start at 6:30 a.m. and train until 5 p.m. daily," he said.

The jump phase for students begins Thursday. They will board the C-47 "Boogie Baby" and then jump several times from the aircraft and activate their parachutes.

"Once they successfully complete five jumps, they are eligible to graduate," Ouelette said. "It's a physically difficult and demanding course. This is not a 'fairy tale' camp. The students must meet all requirements to graduate."

Ouelette said many of the students had previous airborne experience in the U.S. Army but find the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team's Jump School to be much more intensive than the training they received from the Army.

Summer heat challenge to students

Beating the heat is yet another challenge the jump school students face in July.

"We outline the health and safety issues about the heat to them and keep a vigilant eye on them with everybody looking out for each other," Ouelette said. "They must have their own canteens. We have medical officers and team members who are qualified to serve as EMTs (emergency medical technicians)."

Ouelette said students who don't quite meet standards to gradate after the completion of a jump school have the option to return to a future jump school session to complete requirements and graduate. He said one of the students who did not graduate after completing a previous jump school is set to complete his fifth jump - and graduate on Saturday.