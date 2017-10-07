WWII demo jump Friday in Frederick

FREDERICK The World War II Airborne Demonstration Team will host its Summer Jump School beginning Friday and continuing through July 22 at the historic Frederick Army Airfield at Frederick Municipal Airport southeast of the city.

The event will close with the team's Open Hangar Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22, which will include a graduation and wing-pinning ceremony at 2 p.m. Open Hangar Day is free. Demonstration jumps are planned that morning around 8 a.m., before winds increase at a drop zone just west of the airport. Signs will be posted.

Throughout the day, military displays and memorabilia will be presented by vendors and historians. Team members will be dressed in World War II uniforms and other attire. In addition, instructors and students from the jump school will be on hand to show off their equipment, take pictures and answer questions about the team.

The team extends a special invitation to all veterans of World War II to attend. In addition to 1940s-style military parachute jump demonstrations, historic military displays and vehicles, drinks and snacks will be available in the air conditioned 1940s-era mess hall.

The jump phase for students attending the Summer Jump School will start July 19. Team members will be jumping throughout the duration of the event.