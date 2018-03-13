Would-be victim arrested after drive-by

ALTUS A 60-year-old man who said his home was the target of a drive-by shooting has been arrested, and police are still looking for additional suspects in the incident.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers initially responded to the 400 block of West Broadway around 9 a.m. where witnesses reported that a black SUV was chasing after another vehicle and that a passenger in the SUV was shooting at it.

One witness told officers that he followed the chase until losing sight of the vehicles along West Bradford Street. While responding, officers saw a black SUV similar to that reported by witnesses. The vehicle stopped in the 500 block of Judy Street and a man exited the passenger side and fled on foot. Officers were unable to find him.

Murphy said officers then went to the 400 block of West Pecan, where the initial shooting was reported, and saw a black SUV in the driveway. The resident told police he was in his home when he heard gunshots and the impact of the bullets striking his home. He said he went to look for the vehicle, which he described as a small, dark-colored car but that he didn't shoot at anyone himself.

Investigators found evidence that the home on Pecan had been damaged and found shell casings inside the black SUV that were consistent with shell casings found and recovered by investigators on Broadway. The passenger who fled the black SUV has not been located and police are still attempting to locate the small, dark-colored car.