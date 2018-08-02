Woman takes judge's advice to be sterilized

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) An Oklahoma woman convicted of using a counterfeit check had herself medically sterilized at the suggestion of the judge, who said he would consider it during her sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot made the suggestion to 34-year-old Summer Thyme Creel in June. In his order, the judge noted that Creel had relinquished her parental rights to six of her seven children.

"Comparing the dates of Ms. Creel's periods of habitual use of crack cocaine and methamphetamine ... with the dates of birth of her seven children, it appears highly likely that some of Ms. Creel's children were conceived, carried and born while Ms. Creel was a habitual user of these illicit substances," the judge wrote in his order.

Friot said he can consider anything about Creel's background, character and conduct during sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Perry, though, asked the judge not consider the procedure during sentencing, saying Creel has a fundamental constitutional right to procreate and that she had an interest in the procedure prior to the court order.