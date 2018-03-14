Woman sentenced in Duncan incest case

A 45-year-old Duncan woman received a 10-year sentence in the Department of Corrections two years in prison and eight years suspended for her incestuous marriage with her daughter.

Patricia Ann Spann, 45, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to a count of incest, records indicate. District Judge Ken Graham imposed the sentence; she will be sent to the sex and violent offenders registration unit in addition to the sex offenders registry and she will have no less than three years of probation upon release.

Spann pleaded guilty to marrying her 26-year-old biological daughter in March 2016 in Comanche County. Duncan police began the investigation into the couple's relationship in August 2016. It was part of an investigation about children in the Spanns' Duncan house. An Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division investigator learned of their relationship and contacted police.

Patricia Spann told investigators that she is the biological mother of Misty Spann as well as two other males all from a first marriage. She'd lost custody of the children to their father's mother, who adopted them. Her name had been removed from the birth certificates and it was later learned that she'd never married the three children's father. She did marry one of the biological sons in December 2008. He obtained an annulment in Stephens County in March 2010 based on their incestuous relationship, according to an affidavit filed in Stephens County District Court.