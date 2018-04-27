Woman jailed for hiding runaway

In jail on $50,000 bond, a twice-convicted woman is looking at up to life in prison for hiding a runaway at a Caddo County home that investigators described as "among the worst I have ever seen."

Evelyn Posey, 48, Minco, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of harboring a runaway child after conviction of two or more felony crimes, court records indicate.

Posey has prior felony convictions in Walton County, Ga.: December 1998, two counts of child sexual abuse, a count of sexual battery and a count of child abuse by injury, and June 2006, failure to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in court, Caddo County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Davis was directed to the Minco Police Department Saturday morning regarding a possible runaway 13-year-old girl staying at Josey's house in Cogar. Posey told investigators the teen wasn't at the house. Allowed to search the house, the teen wasn't found. There was one door that Posey wouldn't allow investigators to look inside due to a "large aggressive '80 pound husky,'" the affidavit states.

Davis stated that upon entering the home, there was an "overwhelming smell of urine and feces" and "several piles of feces on the floor," with large-breed dogs running around the house as well as in cages. Inside the bedroom, there was a cage with between 20-25 chickens. The carpet was saturated with feces and urine to the point "that every step felt like you were stepping in mud," Davis stated. The carpet was coming apart and sticking to the deputy's boots.

The deputy stated that an elderly woman also lives at the home. A DHS referral with Adult Protective Services was made. Davis stated that with 10 years in law enforcement and as an EMT and "have been in residences with deplorable conditions and this residence is among the worst I have ever seen," according to the affidavit.

On Sunday, Minco police told Davis the teen girl had been texting her friends from a phone inside the Cogar home from Posey's phone. The deputy returned to the home and stated that when he knocked, "I could hear a large commotion coming from inside the residence" before Posey came to the door.