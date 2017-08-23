Woman hurt in accident

A Shamrock, Texas, woman was hospitalized in stable condition after a speed-related wreck on a rain-slick Harmon County roadway Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Eliza Owens, 32, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with possible neck injuries and internal trunk injuries that include a collapsed lung.

Owens was driving east on Harmon County Road 1550 shortly after 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, the OHP said.