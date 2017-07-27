Woman gives family, Duke 100 reasons to celebrate

DUKE Although Cleo Bearden officially turned 100 years old on Thursday, the Duke resident will actually celebrate her birthday with family, friends and community members on Saturday.

Bearden, a retired Sunday school teacher and mother of six, will be celebrated starting at 2:15 p.m. when she will be greeted by friends and family at Duke Public School. From tere, she will ride in a convertible with Joan and George Wycoff to the Duke Community Building, where the celebration will officially begin at 2:30 p.m. Local resident Bud Milner will present a "This Is Your Life" presentation to her with cake and punch to be served. The building will be decorated with some 200 pink and white roses her favorite colors by First Baptist Church, where she served as a children's Sunday school teacher for many years until retiring at age 98.

The community celebration will be preceded by a family gathering at the same location.

Born to Louis and Bonnie Bonds West on July 27, 1917, Bearden grew up in the Prairie Hill community south of Duke along with her brother, Norman, who is now deceased. She attended school until the eighth grade and married Raymond Andrus at the age of 18. They had six children including a son, Randall; and five daughters: Sharon, Pat, Connie and twins Barbara and Norman.

"The twins were born in 1942 at our house in Prairie Hill," she said. "There was no electricity, running water or even a fan. I didn't even know I was going to be having twins."

Bearden said that in addition to raising the children, she also had to learn how to milk a cow when her first husband became ill. The family resided in the Duke area until 1953 when they moved to Tulia, Texas, where Bearden worked in an office supply store, which is where she learned and began her love of painting art. They later moved to Dallas, where she worked for Texas Instruments for 11 years and where her first husband later died of cancer.