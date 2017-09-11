Woman accused of kidnapping 2-year-old

APACHE A 30-year-old woman is accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old child, who was later found covered in blood.

Jessie R. Pewo of Apache was formally charged Tuesday in Comanche County District Court with kidnapping, and she remains in jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit filed in court, the mother of the child told a deputy that a woman she didn't know kidnapped her child, who had been staying at a family member's house on Nov. 5.

The family member told the child's mother that the kidnapper identified as Pewo left the house and took off walking north on a road in Apache, the affidavit states.

When law enforcement tracked Pewo down, she was holding the 2-year-old child, who was not wearing any pants, nor a diaper, according to the affidavit. The child also had scrapes and "blood all over (the) body," the affidavit indicates.