Winter blows back in

Old Man Winter made his return to Southwest Oklahoma on Thursday as a cold front began making its way through the area bringing much colder temperatures and gusty winds reaching in the 50-60 mph range.

Peak wind gusts as reported at area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Medicine Park, 63 mph; Hollis, 59 mph; Tipton, 55 mph; Altus and Mangum, both 53 mph; Walters and Hobart, both 52 mph; Rush Springs, 46 mph; Apache and Velma, both 45 mph; Fort Cobb, 44 mph; and Waurika, 42 mph.

Temperatures were generally in the 30s and 40s during the late afternoon hours.

The forecast calls for today's highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the upper teens followed by highs in the mid-30s on Saturday and lows in the low 20s Saturday night followed by highs in the 40s Sunday and Monday.