Winners named from Frederick Christmas parade

FREDERICK The Frederick Chamber of Commerce has announced float and entry winners from the 2016 Christmas Parade held Dec. 15 in downtown Frederick.

The top three float entries were each awarded cash prizes of $225. They included BancFirst, first; Henniges Automotive, second; and Bible Baptist Church, third. Prizes were also awarded to other winning parade entries. In the walking unit division, first place went to Scott and Sophie Fraley; and Krista, Braxton and Brielle Haynie; while the Frederick High School Band placed second. The driving unit division winners were Copeland's Wrecker Service, first; and Lawton Antique Auto Club, second.

The Frederick Chamber Bucks drawing was staged immediately after the parade with a total of $2,000 in cash prizes given away. Winners were Lori Varner, $500; Lori Harrison and Jorise Henry, both $250; Robby Calhoun, Marilyn Schrick, Dana Norvell and Julane Whitwort/Frederick Food Bank, $150 each; and Mark Trusty, Anita Van der Laan, Julie Willis and Joyce Plaster, $100 each.