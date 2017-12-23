Will the federal government take over the state’s prisons?

Padlocks are welded onto cell doors at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for when the electronic locks fail.

The state's three prisons for women are at 129 percent of capacity, meaning inmates must sleep in temporary bunk beds in day rooms.

Shelves with thousands of inmate files jam what once was a basketball court at the Kate Barnard Correctional Center. It's the backup for a three-decade-old software program used for recordkeeping.

With overcrowded and deteriorating prisons and shortages of corrections officers, Oklahoma's prison system might appear to be primed for a federal takeover. As if to make the point, the state Department of Corrections last month proposed a budget increase of $1 billion in appropriations for fiscal 2019, similar to last year's request.

"We are not a listing ship," Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh said recently, seated in his Oklahoma City office. "We are a sinking ship."

But after years of warnings that the federal government could take the helm of corrections and right the ship, it has yet to happen.

Year after year, the inmate population continues to rise, facilities decline, the department turns to private prisons, costs go up, and efforts to lower incarceration rates advance in fits and starts. Allbaugh and other leaders also warned that a riot could erupt, evoking the notorious three-day riot in 1973 that burned much of the penitentiary in McAlester and left three inmates dead.

There are some signs that legal action could eventually lead to dramatic changes. But instances of federal courts or agencies taking control of states' entire prison systems are unusual and scattered.

Still, across the country a number of state prisons or county jails answer to federal overseers. And in Oklahoma, it would be a case of repeating history.

How the feds intervene

The federal government doesn't decide on its own to assume control of a state corrections system or send in its own hand-picked people to operate a system or prison.

Federal intervention often begins with a lawsuit filed by one or more inmates who allege a pattern of problems or injustices in a facility or a system. The potential for impact widens if the lawsuit is granted class-action status by a U.S. district court judge, meaning the alleged harm to a handful of inmates is considered representative of a larger inmate population.

The lawsuit may result in a consent decree, with the state agreeing to cede authority over all or part of its prisons and submit to oversight and supervision by the U.S. Justice Department or a judge.

The Justice Department also has the authority to investigate jails and prisons and file lawsuits on its own, or join existing lawsuits, in order to force changes. Corrections agencies sometimes reach agreements with the Justice Department on improving conditions without a drawn-out lawsuit.

A number of prison or jail systems have faced federal action:

• Alabama's corrections system entered into a consent decree in 2015 to improve conditions for inmates at a women's prison.

• In 2009, Oklahoma County entered into an agreement with the feds to improve its jail in areas such as mental health services and housing.

• The Justice Department in 2015 reached a schedule with the Territory of Guam for implementing prison reforms. That came after decades of working under a 1991 settlement agreement.