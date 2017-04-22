Weather holds off for first night of Duncan car cruise

DUNCAN All week long, Destiny Ahlfenger had played amateur meteorologist with several of her fingers tightly crossed.

On Friday evening, the executive director of Main Street Duncan Inc. could finally relax her digits.

Despite heavy rain in the morning and sprinkles in the afternoon, the gloomy, possibly treacherous weather that had been predicted for Friday wasn't going to settle over Duncan. It meant the kickoff of the 10th Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show was not going to be washed out.

"We're on and getting ready," Ahlfenger said midway through Friday afternoon. "It's going to be kind of cold, but the bad weather is going to miss us. Everything is going to be OK."

Although brisk temperatures caused Friday evening to feel more like fall weather than spring, Main Street in Duncan was dry in time for events scheduled for the first day of the two-day car party to come off as scheduled.

By 6:30 p.m., parking spaces along Main and other downtown streets were filled with a variety of vehicles participating in a cruise that lasted well into the evening.

Various food trucks were operating, along with several other vendors, and some downtown businesses were staying open late. There were activities for children, a burnout competition that was a crowd favorite, and That Bluegrass Band provided music.

Since it seemed like a party, Duncan resident Richard Wolfe decided to bring his own beer, unveiling a unique 1963 Volkswagen that he'd converted into a "Bud Mobile," complete with a Budweiser keg that protected the truck's fuel tank

"This has been one of my dreams. I've been wanting to do this for a long time," Wolfe said. "The truck is tagged 1963. It's a 23 post wagon.

"The engine is in back, the running gear and the front axle are Volkswagen, the beer keg protects the fuel tank, and it's got a 100-horse motor on it.

"I had a lot of fun putting it together."