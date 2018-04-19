Weather cancels part of Duncan Car Cruise

DUNCAN It takes a village.

These days, that could be a phrase that's become somewhat passÈ in characterizing a collective effort and focus.

However, when it comes to putting on an event like the 2018 Main Street Duncan Cruisin' the Trail Car & Motorcycle Show, Destiny Ahlfenger is certain such a production definitely requires a committee, if not an entire village.

With the 11th Cruisin' the Trail coming up Friday and Saturday, Ahlfenger, executive director of Main Street Duncan, doesn't hesitate in identifying why the organizational pieces have fallen in place.

"We live and die by our group of volunteers and contributors," she said. "The core group of the committee does a great job, and (committee membership) is growing so strong.

"We also get a lot of help from contributors; donations from (Main Street) stores and meat markets and other businesses.

"Everyone is working so hard, and there's no way to do something like this without the committee and the contributors."

Cooperation among Main Street members and lots of legwork and elbow grease make it possible for Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail to grow each year.

The event will have some familiar activities, which include the car and motorcycle cruises held Friday and Saturday, a burnout contest on Friday evening, a Kids Cruise and Kids Zone on Saturday, and a street dance Saturday that features Classic Recall Band.

There are also several modifications and new events, although the entry fee for automobiles and motorcycles remains $20.

Ahlfenger noted there will be 34 classes for automobiles and trucks, and a new 70-plus category.

"We also have five classes for motorcycles and there are a couple new categories for 'rare' vehicles, like VW buses and El Caminos," she said. "We've added a Tri-5 category for GM vehicles.

"We're also going to name first place and second place special awards.

"There will be a $500 Best in Show award, plus there will be $50 cash prizes for Best Painting, Best Engine, Best Interior and other side categories.