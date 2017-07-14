Weapons recovered as Altus police continue investigation of recent drive-by shooting incidents

ALTUS - Altus police continue to investigate recent shootings and have recovered several weapons that may have been used in the shootings.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said nvestigators searched a home in the 600 block of North Willard and in the 900 block of George on Wednesday afternoon. They recovered numerous weapons including shotguns, rifles and handguns. The guns will be sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with shell casings found at crime scenes, for comparison.

Murphy said investigators believe the suspect or suspects in the shooting that took place around 4 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Sequoyah - the home of an Altus police officer - used an assault rifle in the attack. Evidence showed the suspect or suspects positioned themselves in a yard across the street and shot into the officer's home. Also damaged by gunfire was an unmarked Altus police vehicle parked in the driveway.

Police arrested two people in connection with the Monday morning shooting at a residence in the 500 block of West Commerce, which was reported at around 3:40 a.m. That location was also the scene of a previous shooting incident. The two 20-year-old suspects are being held at the Jackson County Jail. Neither has been formally charged.

Murphy said investigators continue to conduct interviews and follow up on leads. He said officers anticipate additional arrests.