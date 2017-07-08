Watermelons are a family affair in Rush Springs

RUSH SPRINGS Growing watermelons, from planting to harvesting and selling, is a family business in Rush Springs. Almost everyone in the area is connected to the harvest in some way, and their hard work will be on display Saturday at the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival.

Farmer Darin Horton said when he was 5 years old and his uncle was 10 years old, his grandmother would make breakfast for them. Then his uncle would drive, while he rode in the trailer behind a little John Deere tractor lawn mower for about 1 miles to help his grandfather in the watermelon patch.

Now 50-something years old, Horton works his own fields. He said he's been farming watermelons for more than 40 years, and this has been a good year for it.

"We usually start planting around April 15 and start harvesting about the fifth of July until about Labor Day," Horton said. "We've had just the right amount of rain and the heat is really turning them ripe now."

Varieties of watermelons Horton grows include royal sweets, legacies, summer gold, crimson sweets, gold strike and black diamond.

Melons at the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival are judged on numerous criteria, according to Horton. A couple of years ago, he said he won six of the nine classes.

"Shape and uniformity usually win grand and reserve grand," Horton said. "It's not the poundage. Black diamonds usually win those."