Watercolor class slated

DUNCAN - A free watercolor class and a reception for Jennifer Cocoma Hustis is scheduled at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 100 Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Hustis, an Edmond artist, will instruct the class from 3:30-4:30 p.m. She will help those who attend paint a horse they can frame or send as a greeting card for Valentine's Day. Class supplies are furnished and there is no charge to attend and participate.

The come-and-go reception for Hustis, 4:30-6:30 p.m. is also free of charge.

"Symbiosis on the Chisholm Trail" by Hustis is the first exhibit featured this year.

"We have many events, exhibits and programs planned this year, which is the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail cattle drive," said Toni Hopper, marketing and public relations coordinator. "For those who have never been to an artist reception, but are interested, we encourage them to attend Jennifer's show."