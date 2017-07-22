Water witching is very personal skill

Water - potable water, good drinking water - is probably the most precious natural resource on earth. If you don't believe that, just ask a farmer who has survived the recent mega droughts in Oklahoma and California.

A human can last without food for approximately three weeks. Without water, a human can perish in three days, according to biologists at George Washington University and Duke University.

Some people predict that sometime in the future potable water will be more precious than gold or any other precious metal. History is replete with stories of battles between people over control of water sources.

Since prehistoric days, there have been stories of people who can find underground water sources using a metal rod or a green tree branch. A cursory search of technical journals and scientific information tells us there is no real factual information stating such a feat is possible.

On the other hand, many, many new sources of underground water and old well locations have been found by someone wielding a green forked willow switch or two metal rods.

Out where the blacktop ends, such people appear to be successfully accomplishing this feat every day. However, those people can be reluctant to talk about their special talent. While preparing this story, two people with known ability to find underground water sources declined to be interviewed. One just preferred to keep the ability private and the other was insecure about public opinion.

While such talented persons can be found just about anywhere, two of them are in Tillman County. Related distantly through marriage, they are very familiar to anyone living in the Frederick area. They are Edgar Hamm, a farmer who owns a hunting lodge east of Frederick, and Bill Treadwell, who lives in Frederick and heads up a farming family.

Whatever their preference or personal experience, both will tell you such an ability is a very personal skill. Both believe it is inherited from earlier generations in their families and it may or may not be passed down to younger people in the same family.

How accurate their efforts are can depend on many factors, they will tell you.

"People who do this usually use small limber tree limbs or some kind of metal rod," Hamm said. "I like to use small, green, forked willow branches. The limb is more flexible and more sensitive to water locations when I am using them."

Treadwell likes to use two wires brass soldering rods when he goes looking for water. He will take two of them and bend one end to fashion a handle.

"I like them for their good tensile strength," he said. "I can hold them in one hand and drive down back roads looking for water sources."

Both men learned the skill from their fathers, who also were sought by neighbors to help them find water wells.

Proving the skill isn't necessarily handed down from one generation to another, Hamm's son, according to him, doesn't have the skill.

Treadwell's son can do it.

Both men will tell you just because they find a water source doesn't necessarily mean it will be abundant enough to have practical use.

Both demonstrated they can find underground water sources by taking this writer where they knew underground streams were located.

Hamm showed how his willow stick would bend to show the stream's location. He also predicted the depth of the stream underground.