Warrant: Man offered to lead fake elk hunts

Sales of fake elk hunts are the basis for charges of computer fraud filed against a 37-year-old Fort Cobb man.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday in Caddo County District Court for Dusty Paul Treadaway Jr. for a felony count of computer fraud as well as 10 felony counts and four misdemeanor counts of obtaining cash or property by false pretenses, court records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the computer fraud charges, up to three years in prison for each of the other 10 felonies and a year in county jail for each of the misdemeanors if convicted.

The investigation into Treadaway began Jan. 23 when Caddo County Sheriff's Investigator Christopher Leal looked into calls about guided elk hunts with Treadaway. Victims reported paying him money up front and then, ultimately, the hunt would be canceled at the last minute but the money was not returned, according to an affidavit filed in court.

During an interview with Leal, Treadaway admitted to stealing money from several people and said the entire situation "snowballed" on him, according to the affidavit. He estimated booking 20 hunts and thought he had only legitimately conducted five hunts, the affidavit states. He estimated the money taken totaled between $20,000 and $30,000 but that none of the money was left. He said work was slow and he had used the money to live on. He said he began selling other hunts to refund the earlier hunts and "it all just got out of control."